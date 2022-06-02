(Bloomberg) -- Matt Musa, a managing director and co-head of Citigroup Inc.’s Chicago office, is leaving the bank for Jefferies Financial Group Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

Musa will join Jefferies as head of industrial services investment banking in Chicago, said one the people, who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. He has led Citigroup’s Chicago office alongside fellow industrials specialist Jason Wortendyke, who rejoined the bank from Credit Suisse Group AG last year.

Representatives for Citigroup and Jefferies declined to comment. Musa didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Citigroup has been reshuffling its investment banking staff in the past year as it looks to rise up the merger rankings. The bank reorganized its natural resources and technology teams while also bringing in Brian McMahon and Chuck Adams from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Musa joined Citigroup in 2012, having previously spent six years at UBS Group AG in Chicago, according to his LinkedIn profile.

