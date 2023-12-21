(Bloomberg) -- British lender Co-Operative Bank said it’s in “exclusive discussions” with Coventry Building Society over a potential merger after receiving some non-binding proposals from prospective buyers.

The bank has entered a period of exclusivity with Coventry to better evaluate the merits of a combination, it said in a filing on Thursday. The building society said in a separate statement it has entered into the agreement “in order to carry out due diligence and to continue engagement.”

The Manchester-based lender has been seeking “strategic opportunities” following its recovery in the past few years. The talks with Coventry come months after Co-Op Bank agreed to buy the £500 million ($631 million) mortgage portfolio of Sainsbury’s Bank.

Co-Op Bank has been a regular candidate for deal chatter in recent years. In late 2020, the lender said an unnamed company had made a non-binding offer for the business although that deal later fell through. A year later, the bank saw a bid for rival lender TSB rejected.

Sky News reported in October that rival lender Aldermore had considered a tie-up with Co-op Bank but decided not to proceed.

