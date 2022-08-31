(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning.

Co-operative Group Limited: The Co-op will sell its petrol forecourt business to low-cost supermarket Asda for a cash consideration of £438 million.

The deal includes 129 petrol stations and stores across the UK, plus three development sites, allowing the socially-minded business to focus on its core convenience store business

Bank of Ireland Group Plc: The bank has named Gavin Kelly as its interim chief executive officer from September 3, as it continues its search for a permanent replacement for outgoing CEO Francesca McDonagh

Dalata Hotel Group Plc: The hospitality company hasn’t yet seen an impact on demand from inflation crunching consumer spending, but it warns that it could do in the future.

The company expects its energy bills to increase from 13 million euros in the first-half of the year to 21 million euros in the second half, despite locking in prices ahead of time

Outside The City

Boris Johnson is expected to approve the £30 billion Sizewell C nuclear power station in Suffolk before he leaves office, the Times reports. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is reported to be “100 percent” behind the project after leading negotiations. He is also believed to be in the final stages of agreeing a deal with Centrica to reopen the Rough gas storage facility under the North Sea. Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak, the underdog in the Tory leadership race, warned that the next prime minister faces losing confidence in Britain’s economy. Sunak said he “struggled to see” how Truss’s tax and spending commitments “add up,” in an interview with the Financial Times published Tuesday night.

In Case You Missed It

UK gas producers and electricity generators may make excess profits of up to as much as £170 billion over the next two years, according to Treasury estimates. The prediction is likely to fuel further calls for increasing the existing windfall tax on oil and gas production in the UK and extending the tax to power generators that have been exempt thus far. Elsewhere, the Department for Transport confirmed it had struck a £1.2 billion deal with Transport for London to help the service cover costs, following a long-running dispute between Sadiq Khan, the city’s mayor, and senior minister Grant Shapps.

Looking Ahead

We start the third quarter with Nationwide House price data. That’ll show how quickly higher interest are cooling the UK’s housing market.

The Conservative Party leadership candidates will take part in their final hustings of the contest in London this evening, marking the end a race that has stretched across the summer. A winner is expected next Monday.

For a news fix when the day is done, sign up to The Readout with Allegra Stratton, to make sense of the day’s events.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.