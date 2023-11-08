(Bloomberg) -- British lender Co-operative Bank said it’s seeking potential strategic opportunities following its recovery in the past few years.

The announcement, made in a filing on Wednesday, comes three months after the lender agreed to buy the £500 million ($614 million) mortgage portfolio of Sainsbury’s Bank.

However, the process of exploring further deals is at a preliminary stage, the company said, adding there’s “no guarantee that such discussions will result in any eventual transaction.” Sky News reported in October that rival lender Aldermore had considered a tie-up with Co-op Bank but decided not to proceed.

Co-op Bank also reported profit before tax of £81 million and surplus capital of £290 million over its CET1 minimum requirements in the third quarter.

It maintained its full-year guidance, with a net-interest margin of roughly 180 basis points and return on tangible equity of over 10%.

