(Bloomberg) -- The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals have announced that they are dropping Covid requirements for their April events.

Stagecoach, the outdoor country music festival is scheduled to take place at the Empire Polo Fields in Indio, California, April 29 to May 1. This year’s lineup includes Carrie Underwood, Brandi Carlile and Smokey Robinson.

Coachella, which is also produced by Goldenvoice, had a similar update on its website that cites local guidelines, which could change.

The page also includes a warning for attendees. “There is an inherent and elevated risk of exposure to Covid-19 in any public place or place where people are present and there is no guarantee, express or implied, that those attending the festival will not be exposed to Covid-19,” the site reads.

Coachella will take place over two weekends, April 15-17 and April 22-24. Performers include Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Swedish House Mafia and Kanye West as Ye.

Coachella was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. This year, the event completely sold out of all remaining tickets on January 14, as cases of the omicron variant surged. The last time the festival was held was 2019.

Representatives for Goldenvoice, Stagecoach and Coachella were not immediately available for comment.

