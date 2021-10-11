(Bloomberg) -- Thermal coal futures surged to a record for a second day in China as another key mining region suffered flooding, complicating efforts to boost fuel supply and halt an escalating energy crisis.

Coal futures on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange rose as much as 7% Tuesday to 1,507 yuan ($233.62) a ton, after jumping 12% Monday.

Two mines in Shaanxi province have been impacted by heavy rainfall, the Securities Times reported, adding to issues in neighboring Shanxi, the country’s biggest coal-producing region. Floods closed 60 of the 682 coal mines in Shanxi in recent days, though some sites are now slowly resuming operations.

