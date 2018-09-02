(Bloomberg) -- State-run Coal India Ltd.’s August output climbed 3.2 percent on year to 38.8 million tons while shipments grew 3.4 percent to 45.22 million tons, the company said in an exchange filing.

Production for the April-August period advanced 12 percent to 216.23 million tons and shipments rose 9.5 percent to 246.90 million tons, according to the company, which mines more than 80 percent of the country’s coal.

Dispatches to the power sector by Coal India increased almost 13 percent in the five months to August to 197 million tons, and total rake loading per day to all consumers jumped 5.8 percent to 227 rakes, the company said in a separate statement.

Coal stock position at linkage-based thermal power stations stood at 14.69 million tons as of Aug. 30 and the number of plants with critical stocks dropped by almost a third to 11, it said. Overall inventories were down to about 25 million tons at the end of last month from 55.55 million tons in April.

