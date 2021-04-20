(Bloomberg) -- A resurgence in coal burning for power is set to fuel the biggest annual increase in carbon emissions since the recovery from the financial crisis a decade ago.

The analysis from the International Energy Agency is the latest evidence that the shuttering of the global economy because of the pandemic will only be a temporary limit on planet-warming emissions.

Carbon dioxide emissions related to the energy sector are set to rise by 1.5 billion metric tons in 2021, the biggest gain since 2010. Global energy demand is set to increase by 4.6% in 2021 -- led by developing economies -- pushing it above its 2019 level.

“This is a dire warning that the economic recovery from the Covidcrisis is currently anything but sustainable for our climate,” said Fatih Birol, the IEA’s executive director. “Unless governments around the world move rapidly to start cutting emissions, we are likely to face an even worse situation in 2022.”

A big part of the emissions increase this year will be from coal. Last year saw a remarkable drop in the use of fossil fuels, while solar and wind power continued to gain. This year the IEA expects coal use to rebound, eclipsing the steady rise of green sources of power.

Much of the demand for coal will come from Asian economies. In the U.S. and Europe, coal use will gain, but remain below levels from 2019. But a sharp increase in coal-fired power generation in Asia will help push global coal demand up 4.5%, beyond the level seen before the pandemic.

