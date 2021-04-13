(Bloomberg) -- Emissions from the power sector in Europe’s 10 largest economies fell by 7% in the year through March 31, with the biggest losses coinciding with coal power plant closures.

Spain shut seven of its 15 coal plants last year contributing to a drop of almost a quarter in annual emissions from power generation. Spain achieved the biggest decline in real terms out of the ten biggest economies in Europe tracked by Finnish energy technology company Wartsila Oyj. Coal’s share in the power mix of Netherlands and Italy also shrank.

Power demand across Europe was down by about 3% last year due to the effect of pandemic-related restrictions which helped lower emissions. Consumption is expected to rebound this year with countries easing measures as vaccinations programs progress.

The shutdown of coal capacity in countries like Spain and Austria will permanently improve the carbon intensity of the power sector. Closures are also expected this year in Germany and Italy.

“Energy demand will rebound, and emissions with it,” Tony Meski, an analyst at Wartsila Energy Business, said. “We need to capture this moment and be ambitious with our investments in renewable and flexible technologies.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.