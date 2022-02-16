(Bloomberg) -- Origin Energy Ltd. said its Eraring coal plant could retire in 2025, seven years earlier than previously planned, as a surge in renewable generation in Australia undermines the economics of the country’s aging coal fleet.

“Origin’s proposed exit from coal-fired generation reflects the continuing, rapid transition of the national energy market,” Frank Calabria, Origin’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “The reality is the economics of coal-fired power stations are being put under increasing, unsustainable pressure by cleaner and lower-cost generation, including solar, wind and batteries.”

Origin’s move comes after its rival AGL Energy Ltd. last week announced plans to bring forward the closure of two of its coal plants. AGL plans to repurpose the sites as low-carbon industrial energy hubs, incorporating lithium-ion battery arrays and hydrogen production plants.

Operators are required to give three-and-a-half years notice to the energy market operator of their intention to close a plant. The 2,880-megawatt black coal plant on the mid-north coast of New South Wales state has four units and became fully operational in 1984.

