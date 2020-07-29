(Bloomberg) -- Coal consumption in the U.S. has hit a record low as the pandemic slashes energy demand.

Power plants burned just 27.4 million short tons of the fuel in April, a 27% decrease from the previous year and the lowest monthly level in Energy Information Data going back to 1973.

Overall U.S. electricity consumption fell 4% year-on-year, to the lowest since November 2001, the EIA said in its Today In Energy report. The dip, driven by industrial and commercial users, comes as residential demand jumped 8%.

