(Bloomberg) -- Italian President Sergio Mattarella meets with the country’s main political leaders on Wednesday in a last-ditch bid to carve out a viable majority in parliament and avert a snap election. Negotiations between the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and the Democratic Party have stalled repeatedly as the two disagreed on who would hold key cabinet positions in a new administration.

Italian bonds were little changed on Wednesday after their best day in two months as talks seemed to be gaining momentum

Democratic Party leaders meet at 10 a.m. on Wednesday to discuss the state of play

President Mattarella's consultations with the major parties will begin at 4 p.m.

Coalition Talks Stall on Five Star Ultimatum (9:11 a.m.)

Talks between the Five Star Movement and the Democratic Party stalled after Luigi Di Maio, leader of Five Star, insisted on keeping his job as deputy premier in a new coalition, according to five officials from both parties.

The Democrats must accept Di Maio as deputy premier alongside a Democratic counterpart or the talks will collapse, said a Five Star official, who asked not to be identified because the negotiations are ongoing.

The process is stalled following a call late Tuesday night between Di Maio and Democratic leader Nicola Zingaretti, the officials said. The Democrats see Premier Giuseppe Conte as a Five Star figure, and cannot accept Di Maio as a deputy premier because that would give Five Star too much power, three PD officials said.

Five Star and Democrat officials were however meeting Wednesday morning to discuss a possible government program. The talks have been plagued by public posturing as both sides repeatedly threaten vetos, chiefly over jobs.

