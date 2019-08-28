Aug 28, 2019
Coalition Talks Waver Again as Deal Deadline Nears: Italy Update
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Italian President Sergio Mattarella meets with the country’s main political leaders on Wednesday in a last-ditch bid to carve out a viable majority in parliament and avert a snap election. Negotiations between the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and the Democratic Party have stalled repeatedly as the two disagreed on who would hold key cabinet positions in a new administration.
Key Developments:
- Italian bonds were little changed on Wednesday after their best day in two months as talks seemed to be gaining momentum
- Democratic Party leaders meet at 10 a.m. on Wednesday to discuss the state of play
- President Mattarella’s consultations with the major parties will begin at 4 p.m.
Coalition Talks Stall on Five Star Ultimatum (9:11 a.m.)
Talks between the Five Star Movement and the Democratic Party stalled after Luigi Di Maio, leader of Five Star, insisted on keeping his job as deputy premier in a new coalition, according to five officials from both parties.
The Democrats must accept Di Maio as deputy premier alongside a Democratic counterpart or the talks will collapse, said a Five Star official, who asked not to be identified because the negotiations are ongoing.
The process is stalled following a call late Tuesday night between Di Maio and Democratic leader Nicola Zingaretti, the officials said. The Democrats see Premier Giuseppe Conte as a Five Star figure, and cannot accept Di Maio as a deputy premier because that would give Five Star too much power, three PD officials said.
Five Star and Democrat officials were however meeting Wednesday morning to discuss a possible government program. The talks have been plagued by public posturing as both sides repeatedly threaten vetos, chiefly over jobs.
Earlier:
Italy’s Unlikely Government Faces Crunch Day as Talks FalterItaly Politics Roundup: Coalition Deal Hangs on Vice Premier JobItalian Coalition Talks Stumble, Raising Risk of Early ElectionsWhy Italy Is Headed for Yet Another Early Election: QuickTake
To contact the reporter on this story: John Follain in Rome at jfollain2@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ben Sills at bsills@bloomberg.net, Richard Bravo
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.