(Bloomberg) -- Rising temperatures across the U.S. will threaten records and drive up electricity demand as the endless summer of heat continues.The Pacific Northwest will bear the brunt of the heat waves, with temperatures in Portland expected to reach 103 degrees Fahrenheit (39 degrees Celsius) on Friday, the National Weather Service said. That would be a record for the day but will fall short of the all-time high of 116 set in June“If we didn’t have that happen in June then this would be an even bigger deal,” said Brian Hurley, a senior branch forecaster with the U.S. Weather Prediction Center. “This one doesn’t look to be as intense, but you are still talking 20 degrees above normal.”

As the heat pins down the Pacific Northwest, temperatures will also soar across the central U.S. where heat advisories in 11 states stretch from south Texas to Iowa and Tennessee. The mercury will start pushing higher Tuesday across New York and the Northeast, prompting millions to switch on air conditioners and raising power demand.

Temperatures will linger in the 90s in New York and the Northeast, and humidity will make it feel even higher, said Paul Walker, a meteorologist with commercial forecaster AccuWeather Inc.“I don’t think temperatures are going to be exceptional. It’s going to be the combination of the heat and humidity and the dog days of summer,” Walker said.Overnight low temperatures will also be higher than normal in parts of New England, with some approaching record territory, Hurley.“It seems to be a common theme as we go from one summer to the next for the last several years,” Hurley said. “We are seeing record-high minimums.”

The heat will start to crest by the end of the week and temperatures should start to get a bit milder.

