Philippe Laffont's Coatue Management raised about $3 billion for a structured equity fund that allows closely held companies to avoid raising money at lower valuations, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

The firm began discussing the tactical solutions fund with prospective investors in 2022, Bloomberg reported at the time. The vehicle began making bets that year, including leading a $150 million structured capital injection into TripActions, a travel and expense-management platform now known as Navan, and leading a $200 million structured equity investment in Komodo Health.

Coatue participated in a $2.3 billion debt financing facility for CoreWeave, the startup said in August, and separately took part in a roughly $250 million structured equity investment in ServiceTitan.

More recently, Coatue led a $200 million structured equity investment Valsoft, a Montreal-based software company that plans to use proceeds for acquisitions as part of its rollup strategy. Last year, Valsoft signed 25 deals to buy smaller rivals including JBL Solutions, ICL and Fusion, according to its website.

A Coatue representative declined to comment.

With the market for initial public offerings in a funk and lower risk appetite from large venture capital investors, some startups have sought to raise convertible notes and pursue structured financings instead of accepting a lower valuation through a traditional equity funding round.

