(Bloomberg) -- Coatue Management LLC managing director Aaron Weiner is leaving the firm to start a new hedge fund, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The firm, led by Philippe Laffont, has begun notifying investors about the pending departure, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. Weiner will stay at Coatue through the end of the year, according to one of the people.

A Coatue representative declined to comment.

Weiner, who’s based in New York, is head of tactical solutions at Coatue. He joined Coatue in 2021 after stints at Blackstone Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

At Coatue, he has worked on investments in companies including Reify Health, Infinitus Systems, Cadence Solutions Inc., DNA Script and Entos Inc., according to company announcements.

