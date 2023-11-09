(Bloomberg) -- Investors in Coatue Management’s $7.7 billion growth equity fund are sitting on a roughly 30% paper loss, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The vehicle, Coatue Growth Fund V, began betting on startups in 2021 as valuations ascended to new heights. Coatue marked the fund at 0.71, net of fees, as of Sept. 30, as the firm slashed its internal valuations for companies including OpenSea, Calendly and Notion by about 90%, 70% and 40%, respectively, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Coatue also marked down its holding in MoonPay by 90% and boosted its valuation of enterprise software provider OneTrust by 50%. Its valuation efforts are overseen by executives including Colin Bryant and Khalid Kabir.

A Coatue spokeswoman declined to comment.

The firm, which marks its positions quarterly, has about $1.8 billion in dry powder to invest from the fifth fund, one of the people said. It is amassing additional capital for a separate vehicle to take advantage of opportunities at lower valuations and better terms.

Some of the markdowns were reported earlier by The Information.

The firm, led by Philippe Laffont, has bet on more than 100 high-growth companies through its latest growth fund.

