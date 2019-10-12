(Bloomberg) -- The sweater Kurt Cobain wore for Nirvana’s iconic performance on MTV’s “Unplugged” is up for auction -- and may fetch as much as $300,000.

The vintage green cardigan, unwashed and still marked with cigarette stains, was bought by its current owner for $137,500 four years ago. The unidentified businessman has kept it in acid-free tissue in a safe. Its only potential flaw: it’s missing a button.

There’s been a major increase in the value of Cobain’s items in the past two years, according to Darren Julien, president of the auction house handling the sale.

“We advised the client that this is the right time to sell the sweater,” Julien said. “The starting bid on the sweater is $50,000, and it could sell for double or more than what the client paid for in 2015.”

Cobain died by suicide at age 27 about six months after taping “Unplugged.” The performance was played hundreds of times on the network in the months following his death, and the album version released in November 1994 sold more than 5 million copies.

Earlier this year, the sweater Cobain wore during his last photo shoot with Nirvana sold for $75,000, more than double Julien’s estimate.

His left-handed Fender Mustang guitar is expected to sell for about $400,000 at the auction on Oct. 25-26 at New York’s Hard Rock Cafe.

To contact the reporter on this story: Hailey Waller in New York at hwaller@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: James Ludden at jludden@bloomberg.net, Matthew G. Miller, Tony Czuczka

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.