(Bloomberg) -- Coca-Cola European Partners Plc. agreed to buy Australian bottler Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd. on Monday, creating a global producer of many of the world’s most popular packaged drinks worth more than $24 billion.

The deal values Sydney-based Coca-Cola Amatil at A$9.23 billion ($6.6 billion), a 19% premium to where its shares last traded.

Coca-Cola European Partners offered A$12.75 cash per share, in a deal that will give it an even larger international footprint and immediate scale in the Southern hemisphere.

Coca-Cola Amatil’s board said in a statement it intends to unanimously recommend the offer.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.