(Bloomberg) -- Coca-Cola Co. reported first-quarter organic revenue growth that surpassed estimates as consumers absorbed higher costs for the company’s sodas, juices and energy drinks.

Organic revenue, which excludes the impact of currency shifts and acquisitions, increased by 12% in the quarter, above the 9.6% average analyst estimate. Adjusted earnings of 68 cents a share exceeded the estimated 65 cents.

“Our system alignment is stronger than ever, and our networked organization is allowing us to adapt as needed,” Chief Executive Officer James Quincey said in a statement Monday. “We are confident in our ability to deliver on our 2023 objectives.”

The beverage company has seen its performance bolstered in recent years as pandemic restrictions fade away. Now, consumers are proving willing to pay more for soft drinks at public venues such as restaurants, stadiums and concerts.

Chief Financial Officer John Murphy said Coca-Cola’s commodity costs are a mixed bag of late. “We are seeing some of the inflationary forces declining, including metals,” he said in an interview. “Also lumber, copper, steel. In some areas that are important for our business, including sweeteners and juices, there are some meaningful increases.”

Murphy said the company has hedging strategies in place, but “those hedges come off the back of even more favorable hedges in 2022. We are continuing to make sure that we have certainty of supply all around the world.”

In North America, the average price across a mix of products grew by 11% even as concentrate sales rose just 1% and the key metric of unit case volume gained 3%. The Atlanta-based company cited “continued investments in the marketplace” along with strength in away-from-home channels.

Coca-Cola maintained its forecast of full-year organic revenue growth in a range of 7% to 8%. Wall Street’s average estimate for the measure stands at 7.8%.

Revenue was $10.98 billion, compared with the $10.84 billion estimate.

The shares rose 0.7% at 9:53 a.m. in New York. The stock was up 0.7% so far in 2023 through last week’s close, trailing the 7.7% gain of the S&P 500 Index.

--With assistance from Nina Trentmann.

