Coca-Cola Says CEO James Quincey to Succeed Retiring Muhtar Kent as Chairman

(Bloomberg) -- Coca-Cola Co. said that Chief Executive Officer James Quincey will take over as chairman for Muhtar Kent, who will retire in April. This is another orderly management move at a company that’s made a point of keeping drama to a minimum.

Key Insights

Quincey, whose mission has been to diversify beyond soft drinks, will get more control in his quest to turn Coke into a “total beverage company.” Despite persistent declines in revenue in recent years, shareholders have supported his efforts to make the company leaner and more versatile.

This is the latest reshuffling at the top levels. In October, Coca-Cola named a new chief operating officer, Brian Smith, giving the company a top deputy as Quincey focuses on strategy amid declines in soda consumption.

Coke also named Maria Elena Lagomasino as lead independent director to succeed Sam Nunn, who’ll retire after a 22-year tenure as a Coca-Cola director. Lagomasino, who’s been on the board herself for a decade, leads a family office and is on the board of Walt Disney Co.

Market Reacton

Coca-Cola shares fell 1.5 percent to $48.83 at 11:14 a.m. in New York amid a broader market decline. The company’s stock has advanced about 13 percent since Quincey took over in May of 2017 -- more than the S&P 500 over the same period.

