(Bloomberg) -- Coca-Cola Co. said it would delay the planned initial public offering of part of its stake in an African bottler of its products, saying a rescheduled debut would depend on factors including macroeconomic conditions.

The Atlanta-based soft-drink giant had set the IPO plan for Coca-Cola Beverages Africa in April 2021, as part of its effort to focus resources on brand building and innovation, it said Tuesday.

Coca-Cola said it would “continue to evaluate macroeconomic conditions in deciding future timing for an IPO in 2023,” adding that its intention of an eventual listing remains unchanged.

Coca-Cola shares were down 1.8% in New York trading at 9:46 a.m.

