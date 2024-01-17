(Bloomberg) -- Belgian authorities seized a record 121 metric tons of cocaine at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges in 2023, a 10% increase from the previous year.

The data released Wednesday by Belgium’s federal customs authorities and the Finance Ministry highlights the country’s outsize role in Europe’s illegal drugs market, in part due to the presence of Europe’s second-largest port.

The worsening problem is putting pressure on the government as drug-related violence and organized crime are spreading into several Belgian cities. In December, five people were injured in a shooting on one of Brussels fanciest shopping streets that was suspected to be drug-related.

The most-common origin of the drug entering Europe were Ecuador, West Africa, Brazil and Colombia, though authorities noted the West African shipments would have originated from Latin America.

The seizure data was announced at a joint press conference Wednesday by Belgian Finance Minister Vincent van Peteghem and Dutch State Secretary for Benefits and Customs Aukje de Vries.

Dutch customs authorities seized 60 tons of cocaine in 2023, up from 51 tons in 2022, with the largest quantities found in the ports of Rotterdam and Vlissingen, according to a statement.

Belgian Finance Minister Vincent van Peteghem said in a post on X that the record figures showed “the success of the federal government’s many investments in people and resources for customs.”

The challenge of stopping illicit narcotics coming into Europe via ports has been a focus for businesses and European authorities.

“Our fight against drugs is like a water bed, so if you push it somewhere, somewhere else the water will come up,” Annick De Ridder, who chairs the board of directors of the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, said while presenting its 2023 results on Jan. 10.

The EU adopted a roadmap to fight organized crime and drug trafficking in October, which included setting up an alliance of European ports to work together to increase their resilience against drug smuggling.

