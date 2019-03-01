(Bloomberg) -- Searchers combing a shallow Texas bay have recovered one of an Atlas Air cargo plane’s two crash-proof flight recorders and it is being taken to an investigative lab in Washington.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it had recovered the cockpit voice recorder on Friday, six days after the Boeing Co. 767-300 dove abruptly and crashed, killing two Atlas pilots and a third pilot who was riding in the jump seat. The recording of cockpit sounds could help investigators determine why the plane went down Saturday as it was approaching Houston.

The Atlas plane was one of 50 aircraft under contract to Amazon.com Inc. to haul packages for the online retailer. Atlas is a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.

