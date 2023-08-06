(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Japanese packaged food producer Warabeya Nichiyo Holdings Co. dropped as much as 8.6% on Monday, the most in ten months, after apologizing over cockroach contamination in a rice-ball product.

Seven & i Holdings Co.’s Japan subsidiary also published an apology. Its shares fell as much as 1.1% at the open before recovering to trade slightly higher and in line with the broader market.

Warabeya trimmed its loss to 4.5% at 11:30 a.m. in Tokyo. The company said it is recalling all relevant goods from the factory in Omiya where the food was produced, according to a press release.

The stock market action followed a video that went viral Friday with footage of a rice ball that appeared to contain a cockroach at a Seven Eleven convenience store.

Warabeya mainly produces prepared lunch boxes, ready-to-eat flavored rice balls and snack pastries. Seven Eleven Japan contributes a majority of the companies total sales, according to company filings.

While Japan is widely known for its cleanliness, there have been high-profile cases of food contamination that have shocked the nation.

Earlier this year, its famed conveyor-belt sushi restaurants were scrambling to tackle a phenomenon dubbed “sushi terrorism” in which customers committed unhygienic acts, including licking communal items.

