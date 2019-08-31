(Bloomberg) -- Even one of the greatest players in tennis can’t get enough of Cocomania.

Serena Williams says she’ll be a “fan girl” Saturday night as all eyes turn to the U.S. Open tennis match between between No. 1 Naomi Osaka and 15-year-old American phenom Coco Gauff.

“I definitely think it’s the future of women’s tennis,” the 23-time-grand-slam winner said Friday after her two-set win over Karolina Muchova.

Williams highlighted the young ages of the two players. “It’s shocking to say that Coco is about 6 years younger,” than Osaka, Williams said at press conference in New York.

Gauff is the youngest player at this year’s U.S. Open. She received a wild card entry after her performance at Wimbledon earlier this summer, where she made it to the fourth round, defeating idol Venus Williams in the first round.

“Anyone who’s 15 and playing like that, people are going to be drawn to them,” said Williams.

