(Bloomberg) -- The world’s two biggest cocoa growers are escalating their fight to improve farmer pay, risking more tumult for global supplies.

Regulators in Ivory Coast and Ghana will recommend halting exporters’ sustainability programs from Nov. 20 and prohibiting access to plantations to carry out harvest forecasts unless buyers agree to pay two key premiums, according to a Wednesday statement from the Ivorian Coffee and Cocoa Council.

The council says that the premiums have failed to guarantee higher farm-gate prices. The first one -- which relates to cocoa-bean quality -- has often been priced below zero, eroding the benefit of the second, known as the living-income differential that’s intended to bolster farm incomes.

Suspending the programs would hamper traders seeking guarantees that cocoa beans have not been grown in protected forests or used unethical practices such as child labor, at a time when consumers and importers are growing more conscious about how their chocolate is made.

The council has held talks on the issues with chocolatiers and traders, it said. The move adds to a spat between cocoa growers and the chocolate industry valued at more than $100 billion a year, which has already hampered supplies.

In late October, representatives from both nations shunned industry talks in Brussels, in a protest about poverty among West African farmers. The boycott was meant to “express their dissatisfaction” and show the countries will not compromise producers’ livelihoods, the council said.

Officials said in late July that the bean-quality premium would only be set at positive levels, after previously running negative. Since then, forward sales from Ivory Coast have slowed, triggering a warning over penalties from industry regulator Le Conseil Cafe-Cacao.

Dock workers at an Ivory Coast port also recently held a strike seeking wage increases, threatening cocoa shipments.

New York cocoa futures on Wednesday traded at the highest since June.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.