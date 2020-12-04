Dec 4, 2020
Cocoa Heads for First Weekly Decline in a Month on Fund Selling
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
Cocoa declined in New York, heading for the first weekly loss since October, on fund selling following the recent rally.
Prices are down almost 5% this week and have also dropped in London. Cocoa surged last month as a spat between the world’s largest producers in West Africa and chocolate makers roiled the futures market. Money managers had boosted bullish bets to a two-month high by Nov. 24, before prices then retreated. The latest positioning data is due later Friday.
“Given the market’s sizable gains over the past month, a negative shift in global risk sentiment could lead to another wave of long liquidation selling,” The Hightower Report said.
Cocoa for March delivery lost 0.6% to $2,634 a ton in New York. London futures declined 1%.
Ivory Coast’s cocoa farmers on Thursday threatened to withdraw their participation from sustainability programs run by major buyers to pressure them to pay a premium on the crop. Some chocolate companies have been accused of trying to skirt a $400-a-ton charge introduced for this season aimed at raising farmer incomes.
In other soft commodities:
- Sugar and coffee futures declined.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.