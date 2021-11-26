(Bloomberg) -- Soft commodities slipped, with cocoa hitting a two-week low, and Paris wheat futures also fell as worries about a new coronavirus variant fueled a selloff across financial markets.

Most commodities were under pressure on fears the variant identified in South Africa could hurt the global economic recovery. Cocoa fell as much as 2.6% and arabica coffee pulled back from a decade high in New York as U.S. markets reopened after the Thanksgiving holiday. French wheat fell from near a record, while Chicago grains will resume trading later Friday.

“The markets are suffering from a big bout of risk aversion,” said Michael McDougall, managing director at brokerage Paragon Global Markets in New York.

Wheat prices rallied recently on concerns that weather threats to Australia’s harvest may exacerbate a global shortage as consumption remains strong. The threat posed by the latest Covid-19 variant has caused fears about grains demand next year, farm adviser Agritel said.

Milling wheat was down 2.3% at 301.75 euros ($340.50) a ton in Paris, trimming a weekly advance.

In soft commodities, arabica coffee dropped 0.9% to $2.431 a pound and raw sugar retreated 1.7%. Cocoa was last down 1.7% at $2,469 a ton. Looking further forward, continued demand should lift cocoa prices, Fitch Solutions said in a report.

