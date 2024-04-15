(Bloomberg) -- Cocoa futures rose to a fresh record in New York, with little relief in sight for strained global supplies.

Prices have more than doubled since the start of the year as harvests in the heavyweight West African growing region were slammed by bad weather and crop disease. The volatility has been exacerbated by rising margin calls and waning open interest, making market swings more extreme.

Cocoa arrivals to Ivory Coast ports are running at 1.31 million tons so far this season, down 30% from a year earlier, Bloomberg reported Monday. The pain is also weighing on chocolatiers in heartlands like Germany and Switzerland.

Prices rose as much as 2.2% to $10,702 a ton — an all-time high for the most-active contract — before easing to trade 1.7% higher in New York.

