(Bloomberg) -- Cocoa slid from a two-year high as traders weigh the impact of adverse weather in key growing regions.

Futures declined 1.5% to $2,743 a metric ton in New York, though they’re still set to close the week higher. A three-day rally -- fueled by expectations of stronger chocolate sales in Europe and concerns about weather conditions in key West African countries -- on Thursday pushed prices to the highest level since February 2020.

“The market overextended itself on hype about dry weather in West Africa and now correcting from that,” said Judy Ganes, president of J. Ganes Consulting LLC.

In other commodities, white sugar prices remain elevated, ahead of the delivery against the Intercontinental Exchange’s March contract, which expires today. Open interest was last at 8,267 lots, equivalent to 413,350 tons of sugar. Last March’s contract saw a record 510,000-ton delivery.

“The fact that we have such a large volume and open interest even on the expiry day support the fact that white sugar remains in high consumer demand,” said Claudiu Covrig of Covrig Analytics. “Prices have to rise to attract more Indian volumes to the tape.”

Arabica and robusta coffee futures gained.

