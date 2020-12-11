(Bloomberg) --

Cocoa rose by the most in almost three months in London as the pound slipped on warnings of a no-deal Brexit.

Futures climbed as much as 3.6%, extending a recovery from a three-week low, as the weaker pound increased the appeal of beans priced in the currency. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen both said that a no-deal Brexit is looming as they continued last-ditch talks to try to reach a deal before Sunday.

“As the sterling rate continues to pull back on the news of a possible no-deal, London is naturally pushing higher today,” said David Cutler, vice president of soft commodities at R.J. O’Brien Ltd. in London.

Cocoa for March delivery was up 2.8% at 1,775 pounds ($2,333) a ton by 1:08 p.m. in London, heading for a small weekly gain. Volatility has increased recently, with a 100-day measure reaching the highest since May. New York futures advanced 1.4%.

Prices were pressured earlier this week on concern that rising coronavirus cases will slow chocolate demand for the year-end holiday period. That followed a rally last month, when a price spat between the top growers in West Africa and chocolate buyers roiled the market.

In other soft commodities, sugar and coffee declined.

