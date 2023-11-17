(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s robust cocoa demand and uncertainty over new environmental rules have pushed London futures to a big premium over beans traded in New York.

Global cocoa prices have rallied this year as crop setbacks in top growers Ivory Coast and Ghana tightened supplies. But London futures have fared better — soaring 70% — as European chocolate demand proved more resilient than other regions and stockpiles started to fall. There are also concerns that European deforestation rules may have a knock-on effect of raising costs for the chocolate industry.

That’s helped London cocoa become much more expensive than US futures, with a measure of the premium hitting the highest since 2010 — the year a hedge fund manager known as “Chocfinger” tried to corner the market.

“We are not seeing demand destruction. That’s the key,” said Steve Wateridge, head of research at Tropical Research Services. “If we’ve got really serious supply issues, then we need to see demand fall. And at the moment it’s not happening.”

Cocoa traded in London now costs about $300 a ton more than US futures, according to Bloomberg calculations based on most-active contracts. London prices added 0.3% to £3,500 a ton on Friday.

Demand appears to be holding up in Europe even as consumers continue to be squeezed by the cost-of-living crisis. The region’s grindings — where cocoa is processed into products used in confectionery — came in better than in North America and Asia in the third quarter.

The industry also remains on edge about how the European Union’s new sustainability rules will play out. Traders delivering beans to the exchange will have to prove that the cocoa wasn’t grown on recently deforested land. That could reduce exports to Europe and increase them to the US, which would support the London premium, Wateridge said.

Read More: Big Chocolate Backs EU Deforestation Law That Risks Pricier Bars

Before flipping into a premium in late August, London futures had spent most of the previous few years at a discount to US prices. The gap between March and May futures in London has also risen in recent months, which can signal tighter supplies.

The near-term spread also jumped earlier this year amid a squeeze as traders rushed to find enough supplies to deliver to buyers as contracts expired. That evoked memories of 2010, when hedge fund manager Anthony Ward took one of the largest-ever deliveries of cocoa on the London exchange, a move that led to a surge in prices.

On Friday, New York cocoa also edged up to $4,064 a ton, near the highest since 1978.

“We’re in uncharted territory,” Wateridge said. “If $4,000 doesn’t do the job in terms of incentivizing production and disincentivizing consumption, then we need to go up to four and a half. And if that doesn’t do the job, we go up to five.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.