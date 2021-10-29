(Bloomberg) -- Codelco, the world’s biggest copper supplier, boosted quarterly sales from a year earlier as higher metal prices offset a decline in production.

Chile’s state-owned supplier reported sales of $4.85 billion, up 22% from the third quarter last year, according to a filing released Friday.

While the company didn’t give a quarterly breakdown for production, calculations using previously reported results show July-September output at 389,000 tons, down 7.6%.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.