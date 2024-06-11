(Bloomberg) -- Codelco just registered its worst month of production in almost 18 years as the Chilean state behemoth struggles to maintain its status as the world’s top copper supplier. Management has been saying for several months that output is bottoming out after setbacks at mines and projects, but the numbers for April don’t show any recovery. That’ll happen in the second half, according to the latest guidance from Chairman Maximo Pacheco.

