(Bloomberg) -- Codelco’s bonds dropped on Tuesday after the world’s largest copper producer returned to global debt markets with a $2 billion deal, four months after its last sale and just weeks after S&P Global Ratings downgraded their debt.

The company’s 2053 notes tumbled 1.2 cents on the dollar to 95.4 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Its bonds due 2034 were down less than a cent.

Chile’s state-owned behemoth issued $1.5 billion of 12-year notes to yield about 6.45%. It also sold $500 million more of a previous issuance of bonds due in 2053 to yield about 6.75%, the company said in a statement.

Codelco’s production has fallen steadily to the lowest in a quarter of a century following a series of setbacks at projects and mines that exacerbated the impact of declining ore quality after decades of underinvestment. The company’s fourth-quarter output was higher than the July-September period but it was still lower from a year earlier, and new Chief Executive Officer Ruben Alvarado is looking for a gradual recovery from this year.

S&P Global Ratings downgraded Codelco’s credit rating two notches at the end of December to BBB+ from A, citing the slump in output.

“We now expect Codelco will use more debt in 2024 than we previously expected,” S&P analysts led by Diego Ocampo wrote at the time. “We also don’t expect capitalization from the owner or any other sort of alleviation at this point.”

The issuance comes a weeks after Chile sold $1.7 billion of notes due in 5 years at a spread of 85 basis points over similar US Treasuries. The spread of the bonds were below Chile’s existing yield curve.

Codelco sold $2 billion in bonds in September to raise money for projects that were behind schedule and over-budget. Bookrunners of the Tuesday sale were Bank of America, Citi, JPMorgan and Santander.

