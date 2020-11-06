(Bloomberg) -- British video-game developer Codemasters Group Holdings Plc said it was in talks to sell itself to U.S. publisher Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. in a cash-and-stock deal.

Codemasters received an offer valued at 485 pence per share in cash and Take Two stock, the company said in a statement, valuing the company at about 739.2 million pounds ($973.6 million).

That represents a 2.6% premium to Codemasters’s last closing share price after the stock rose 8.6% in London trading on Friday ahead of the announcement, its biggest gain since April. The company said it made the announcement confirming discussions with Take Two in response to “media speculation.”

If Take Two goes ahead with a formal offer, Codemasters’s board plans to unanimously recommend that shareholders accept it, the company said in the statement. Take Two has until Dec. 4 to announce a firm intention to bid.

Codemasters is best known for its popular Colin McRae and official Formula 1 racing games, and has seen its shares soar more than 68% for the year to date. Similar to others in the industry, it’s been benefiting from a surge in video game sales to customers stuck at home during lockdown. The company plans to release its financial results for the six months through the end of September on Nov. 23.

Take-Two posted results that exceeded expectations on Thursday, buoyed by sales of the popular NBA 2k and Grand Theft Auto video games. It also issued an upbeat outlook for the year.

“It is clear the world has started to return to normal in the last few months; if anything we saw further engagement with our titles,” Chief Executive Officer Strauss Zelnick said in an interview on Thursday.

