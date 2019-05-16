(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Negative interest rates are not the main culprit for European banks’ feeble profitability, European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said, signaling the institution is in no rush to bring relief

The race to lead the Bank of England could turn on who heads the government by the time the decision is made in October

European customers are sourcing outside the U.K., afraid that British exports to the Continent will face customs checks and tariffs—meaning delays and added costs—once the country leaves the EU

Geneva faces questions about its allure for international businesses and the world’s wealthy. On May 19, the Swiss are set to vote on ditching the special tax breaks that only multinational companies now enjoy, with individual cantons proposing their own lower corporate tax rates

Richmond Fed chief Thomas Barkin said while he favors keeping interest rates on hold for now, there’s a chance the U.S. could talk itself into recession; Here’s a summary of recent remarks by Fed policy makers

The escalating U.S.-China trade war is threatening to upend the global economy’s much-anticipated rebound and could even throw its decade-long expansion into doubt if the conflict spirals out of control

Meanwhile, Trump signed an order to restrict Chinese telecommunication firms Huawei and ZTE from selling their equipment in the U.S. Elsewhere, he plans to give the EU and Japan 180 days to agree to a deal that would “limit or restrict” imports into the U.S. of automobiles and their parts

Indonesia is set to leave its benchmark rate unchanged as renewed U.S.-China trade tensions roil financial markets and the government struggles to rein in the current-account deficit

