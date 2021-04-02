(Bloomberg Markets) -- To find out how finance executives are getting through the pandemic, Bloomberg Markets asked three leaders about some of their habits and recommendations. Here are their responses.

Stacey Cunningham

President, NYSE Group

What’s your morning routine?

I check the overnight news and emails, then making my coffee is a treasured morning ritual.

What did you get to do during the pandemic that you wouldn’t have done otherwise?

While I missed seeing so many friends and family, my pandemic bubble contained a few of my family members. I was fortunate to have the opportunity to spend so much time with them, especially my young niece and nephew.

Where are you most eager to travel for nonwork reasons?

Europe.

When the pandemic is over, how will your life be different than it was before?

I will not take my freedom of mobility for granted in a post-pandemic world.

What’s the best book you’ve read recently, or what’s the best thing you’ve streamed?

I was surprised by how much I enjoyed Ted Lasso.

Lauren Dillard

Executive vice president for investment intelligence, Nasdaq Inc.

What’s your morning routine?

Peloton, coffee, and a minute of time with my husband is the ideal morning.

What did you get to do during the pandemic that you wouldn’t have done otherwise?

I met more kids, spouses, and pets of my team and our clients. Our global investment community became more human and more empathetic.

Where are you most eager to travel for nonwork reasons?

The beach! The sun and surf are good for the soul.

When the pandemic is over, how will your life be different than it was before?

Less travel for all of us as we embrace a hybrid work model and focus on really quality interactions.

What’s the best book you’ve read recently, or what’s the best thing you’ve streamed?

I am a voracious reader, so picking one is hard! I am in the midst of finally reading The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson, and it is wonderful.

Leila Fourie

Group CEO, JSE Ltd.

What’s your morning routine?

I wake up at 5:30 a.m., virtual cycle while reading or listening to news, and thereafter have a cup of coffee.

What did you get to do during the pandemic that you wouldn’t have done otherwise?

There are new additions to the family—Bengal kittens.

Where are you most eager to travel for nonwork reasons?

To see my children in Australia. Locally, to the mountains in Cape Town to rock climb.

When the pandemic is over, how will your life be different than it was before?

I’ve reverted to basic values. Small things matter more than they did before.

What’s the best book you’ve read recently, or what’s the best thing you’ve streamed?

Nonfiction: The Future of Capitalism by Paul Collier and A Life on Our Planet by David Attenborough. Fiction: On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong.

Lacqua is co-anchor of Bloomberg Surveillance and host of Leaders With Lacqua.

