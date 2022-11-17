(Bloomberg) -- Coffee sellers from the world’s top supplier are pessimistic about their bean supply, disputing market expectations that Brazil will enjoy a bumper crop in the next year.

Cooxupe, the country’s biggest arabica coffee cooperative, expects next year’s harvest to be as weak as the one gathered this year, president Carlos Augusto Rodrigues de Melo said in an interview. That would mean three straight years of disappointing production.

The group had initially expected a boost in production because of the blossoming of coffee trees at the beginning of the season. That proved misleading, Melo said, because not all flowers are turning into berries.

The latest view by Brazilian sellers may frustrate consumers eager to see some relief in breakfast inflation, since the country produces one out of every three coffee bags in the world. The global coffee market doesn’t appear concerned yet: arabica coffee futures in New York are trading at the lowest in 16 months.

“The crop is not going to be spectacular, but probably will be the best in three years,” consultant Judy Ganes said, adding that recent price declines have been fueled more by slack demand.

The cautiousness of Brazilians is due to the fact that coffee trees are still recovering from impacts of two years of bad weather. Crops bear the scars of past drought, even though rains have arrived in key growing areas.

“While producers in Brazil might be having concerns, market participants still expect a good production because Brazil has seen a good volume of rains,” StoneX analyst Fernando Maximiliano said.

Still, Brazil’s second-biggest producing region, Cerrado Mineiro, started the new season in October with periods of dryness, which was difficult for the trees, said the head of cooperative Expocaccer Simão Pedro Lima.

A few crops in top-producing southern Minas Gerais were recently hurt by hail. Storms in early November were more widespread than usual, hitting 26,600 hectares (65,730 acres) of coffee areas, according to government agency Emater. While the impact isn’t considered material to Brazil’s output, it is a reminder that growers continue to face threats of extreme weather.

