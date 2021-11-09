(Bloomberg) -- Arabica coffee prices rebounded Tuesday after facing losses in the previous three trading days. Today’s move higher comes despite Africa’s top two producers Ethiopia and Uganda saying that they expect record exports this year.

Ugandan coffee production will rise by as much as 22% over the course of the 2021-22 season due to growth of new plantings, the country’s Coffee Development Authority said today.

At a high of $2.05 per pound, arabica coffee for March delivery was up by 1.26% for the day, while the active robusta contract was also higher on the Intercontinental Exchange.

Coffee prices have run higher this year after drought and frosts damaged plants in main grower Brazil and logistics snarls keep stockpiles from being shipped from Vietnam.

“The fundamentals are still bullish. The lack of coffee available to deliver against robusta contracts remains a factor,” Jack Scoville of Price Futures Group said in a note yesterday.

Elsewhere, ICE raw and refined sugar contracts were higher, while cocoa prices in London and New York both fell.

