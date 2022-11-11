(Bloomberg) -- Greg Coffey’s Kirkoswald Asset Management is opening a Singapore office, the latest high-profile arrival in the city-state which saw record hedge fund asset growth last year.

Kirkoswald registered a local entity in April, according to a Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau document. The New York-based macro hedge fund firm oversaw $7.6 billion of regulatory assets at the end of January, according to a filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Trailing Hong Kong in the number of hedge funds and total amount of such assets, Singapore has over the years developed a niche in foreign exchange, rates and commodity trading. Quick to ease Covid restrictions, the city-state saw its hedge fund assets jump 30% last year, according to an annual survey by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Billionaire Chris Rokos’s namesake macro hedge fund firm registered a Singapore office last year for regional economic research. London-based Rokos Capital Management, which manages $14.5 billion, hired Shaun Roache from S&P Global Inc. to lead such efforts and added Jie Liang Thum, previously an economist and portfolio manager at the MAS, according to their LinkedIn profiles.

Rokos received a Hong Kong regulatory license in October. Both firms declined to comment.

Stifled by years of easy monetary policies after 2008, macro hedge funds that trade across equity, fixed income, commodity and currency markets have thrived this year as inflation prompted central banks to raise interest rates. Macro hedge funds in Asia returned 14% this year, the best performing of all regional strategies tracked by Eurekahedge Pte.

--With assistance from David Ramli.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.