Cohen Collusion Suit by Porn Star Returned to L.A. State Court

(Bloomberg) -- Adult movie actress Stephanie Clifford persuaded a judge to move her lawsuit alleging her former lawyer colluded with Donald Trump’s long-term attorney Michael Cohen back to state court in Los Angeles.

Cohen, who was also named as a defendant, got the case transferred to federal court in July.

To contact the reporter on this story: Patricia Hurtado in Los Angeles at pathurtado@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Elizabeth Wollman at ewollman@bloomberg.net, Peter Blumberg

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.