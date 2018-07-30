(Bloomberg) -- The retired judge hired to analyze thousands of documents seized in the April raid on the home, office and hotel room of President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, told a judge the process cost $368,081 for the month of June.

Barbara Jones said in a filing Monday in federal court in Manhattan that the fees and expenses were mostly generated by reviewing documents deemed by Cohen, Trump and Trump Organization lawyers to be privileged.

FBI agents seized over 3.7 million items in the April 9 raid. Trump’s longtime “fixer” did extensive work for Trump over the years, including arranging a $130,000 “hush agreement” before the election with adult-film star Stormy Daniels. The review was ordered to ensure the government can’t view materials that are protected by attorney-client privilege.

