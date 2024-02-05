(Bloomberg) -- Jared Cohen has served since 2022 as president of global affairs for Goldman Sachs Group Inc., a position the firm created to help explain today’s complex geopolitical and geo-economic environment to clients. Cohen, a former State Department adviser, spoke recently with Daniel Flatley, a national security reporter with Bloomberg News in Washington. Here’s a transcript, which has been edited for length and clarity:

Flatley: Let’s start with the news. Do the recent strikes by Iranian-backed militants in the Red Sea and Jordan, and whatever the Biden administration ends up doing in response, mean that the fighting in Gaza is going to expand into a regional war?

Cohen: This is the first geopolitical test for the Middle East since we’ve moved away from the “War on Terror” framework. And what you see is a tale of two different kinds of countries. You have countries that are adjacent to Israel and that have Iranian proxy activities, and their economic trajectory is entirely intertwined in this geopolitical baggage of the past. Then you have the wealthy Gulf states and their economic trajectory feels pretty divorced from what’s happening geopolitically. They have the luxury of being able to manage the geopolitics separately and continuing the economic renaissance that they’ve been having in Saudi and Qatar and the UAE, to name a few. I just don’t see a scenario where you have full-scale war across the Middle East and North Africa. What you’re likely to see is a continued expansion of proxy activities. I don’t think things are going to slow down in the Red Sea and some of these shipping corridors as fast as others might think. It’s a strategic advantage that the Houthis sort of accidentally stumbled on. And I think they’re going to continue to take advantage of it. As long as the war between Israel and Hamas persists, they’re going to use that as their justification.

Flatley: What, in your view, is the principle geo-economic challenge the world faces over the next decade?

Cohen: I like to tell our clients that our economists are forecasting a likely soft landing in 2024, and I’m forecasting a geopolitical hard landing. There’s a lot of focus right now on the war in the Middle East because it’s fresh. There’s a lot of focus on the war in Ukraine because we’re at this inflection point on funding for the Ukrainians from Congress. And that obviously is a watershed moment. But the reason I think geopolitics are going to get worse for longer is not being talked about as much. When I talk to clients, I say we should be looking at everything through the lens of what happens between the US and China. Taiwan and the South China Sea get a lot of the attention. The immediate impact I worry more about are the dynamics around supply chains, where the US has identified a set of supply chains that they deem as critically important. And within each of those supply chains, you can’t totally decouple. There’s a risk that the geopolitical aspirations to diversify critical minerals and rare earths, pharmaceuticals, microelectronics, etc., outpace the economic realities of what’s possible. Therein lies the tension that can have ripple effects throughout the global economy. If the US and China are locked in a competition that is seemingly intractable, even if the executive branch is turning this temperature down, I think that the geopolitical instability will persist and almost everything will be a tributary of that.

Flatley: You’ve written about the credibility gap that both the US and China face. Could you just explain what the credibility gap is and how it applies differently in each case?

Cohen: The most common question I get from clients is: With all that’s going on geopolitically and technologically in the world, how do we forecast, evaluate and measure these inflection points that cause the markets to spin out of control or do something anomalous? At the end of the day, geopolitics are shaped by a handful of incumbent players that, by virtue of their powerful positions, have a set of expectations around what they will do, what they won’t do and what red lines they won’t cross. When these countries underperform against those expectations or overreach against those expectations, they go off-script. And because everyone else formulates their policies and makes their decisions based on what incumbent powers do, when everyone goes off script, you end up with what we call a credibility gap. And it doesn’t necessarily mean that in a credibility gap things will go awry, but the likelihood of miscalculation increases dramatically.

Flatley: You’ve also written about geopolitical swing states. Could you just explain that concept and what a good example of a swing state would be?

Cohen: India to me is the ultimate geopolitical swing state. It has a billion-plus people and the world’s largest democracy. Russia invades Ukraine and the US casts it as the great battle between democracy and autocracy and India stays neutral. Why does India stay neutral? Because for them, their geopolitical battle is much more with China. Russia is an important military trading partner and just a trading partner in general. If you look at what’s happened since the war, trade between Russia and India has gone up north of 400%. India buys Russian oil and resells it to the Europeans. They’ve benefited from playing both sides. Why are they able to do this? They are ground zero for reorientation of supply chains by virtue of their proximity and population size. Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] has a vision for India that is independent of Washington and Beijing. And the US has telegraphed its long-term commitment to India as an alternative to China. So you’re seeing countries like India, the wealthy Gulf Arab countries, Singapore, Norway — you’re seeing these countries act a little more independently in the geopolitical sphere and assert themselves with greater flexibility given their economic advantages.

Flatley: What are clients asking you? What are some of their biggest concerns?

Cohen: The most persistent questions are about the trajectory of the US and China. It’s unprecedented in the sense that you have the US and its second- or third-largest trading partner enmeshed in a competition where they’re each other’s most formidable adversaries. We’ve just never had a situation in the history of the world with this dynamic where the economies are so intertwined, and the competition is so heated. Everyone wants to understand: Is there an offramp to this? And what are the signals that they should be looking for that tell them that something is either getting worse or better? If you look at the war in the Middle East and war in Ukraine, at times it can feel like the US and China are canceling each other out. What I tell people is this is not the beginning of World War III. You’re not going to see a massive contagion. What you’re going see is a fleeting moment where regional aggressors will take advantage of how everybody’s distracted, and the lack of leadership, to assert their localized agendas. And whether that’s Azerbaijan and Armenia or Venezuela and Guyana, it will be these more localized flare-ups that probably impact markets less.

Flatley: You’ve written a book about presidents after they’ve left office. Why should we care about presidents when they’re not in power? What led to your interest in this subject?

Cohen: First of all, we’re all going to ask the question many times in our lives, ‘What do we do next?’ Sometimes it’ll be professional, sometimes it’ll be personal. The most dramatic retirement in the entire world is the president of the United States. Seven of them went on to find greater purpose and meaning than they ever found on their path to the White House or during their time in the White House. There’s an enormous amount of prescriptions and takeaways from their experiences. So I think it’s worthy of a study, but I also think that at a time when the concept of democracy is so in question and so top of mind, the very idea of former presidents is a fantastically important feature of democracy.

