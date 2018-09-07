(Bloomberg) -- The company Michael Cohen created to facilitate the $130,000 “hush payment” to Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, to keep her quiet about an alleged tryst with Donald Trump dropped its opposition to her request to invalidate the 2016 non-disclosure agreement.

Lawyers for Cohen and the company, Essential Consultants LLC, said in a filing late Friday in federal court in Los Angeles that they won’t sue Clifford to enforce the agreement. This will leave President Donald Trump as the only defendant to try to enforce the deal.

Cohen is still facing a defamation claim by Clifford in the case.

Michael Avenatti, Clifford’s attorney, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the filing.

