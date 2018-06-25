Cohen's Lawyers Say They Completed Review of Files Seized by FBI

(Bloomberg) -- Lawyers for Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal fixer, say they’ve completed a review of files seized by the FBI during an April raid and found that 12,061 of the more than 4 million qualify should be protected by attorney-client privilege.

