(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s longtime lawyer Michael Cohen said he puts "family and country first," in an interview with ABC News, suggesting he may cooperate with the special counsel’s Russia investigation even if it reaches to Trump and his inner circle.

“I will not be a punching bag as part of anyone’s defense strategy,” Cohen said in a 45-minute interview on Saturday with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, excerpts of which were released by the network. “I am not a villain of this story, and I will not allow others to try to depict me that way.” While Cohen has not yet been interviewed by Mueller’s team, his business dealings are under investigation by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York.

Cohen declined, citing advice from his lawyer, to say if Trump knew in advance of his campaign’s 2016 meeting with Russians offering dirt on Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, or whether Trump directed Cohen to make a payment to the adult film star known as Stormy Daniels to stay quiet about her alleged affair with the president.

Stephanopoulos, discussing his interview on air Monday, said that Cohen did not praise Trump "at all" during their conversation. In the interview, Cohen also distanced himself from Trump’s approach toward Robert Mueller’s investigation.

“I don’t agree with those who demonize or vilify the FBI. I respect the FBI as an institution, as well as their agents," Cohen told ABC. Cohen said he dislikes the term "witch hunt," which Trump uses to describe the investigation, adding that accepting Vladimir Putin’s denial of election interference is "unsustainable" and that "as an American, I repudiate Russia’s or any other foreign government’s attempt to interfere or meddle in our democratic process."

