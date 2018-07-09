(Bloomberg) -- Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian election meddling is looming as President Donald Trump weighs who to nominate to the U.S. Supreme Court, where crucial questions such as whether Trump can be subpoenaed may be resolved. Trump is set to announce his selection Monday on prime-time TV, and the choice could cement the court’s conservative majority for years to come. Meanwhile, Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen is weighing cooperating with prosecutors investigating his finances while the president’s former campaign Chairman Paul Manafort is seeking to delay his trial.

These are just a few of the developments during the past week in the legal cases entangling the president. Here’s a recap of where things stand and what to watch in the coming week:

Cohen’s Signals

With a surprise interview Monday on ABC, Cohen sent the strongest signal yet that he’s ditching Trump and eyeing a possible deal with prosecutors to avoid jail time, telling George Stephanopoulos that his loyalty to family and country comes before the president. Two former federal prosecutors in Manhattan said they think charges against Cohen are likely and that he’ll probably seek to cooperate. The first step would be a private sit-down with agents with Cohen spilling the beans about any crimes he’s aware of.

A few days after his ABC sit-down, Cohen hired an outspoken Trump critic -- Lanny Davis, the former special counsel for Bill Clinton -- to help respond to the federal probe. Davis is the author of “The Unmaking of the President 2016,” in which he questions the legitimacy of Trump’s election and raises the possibility of removing him from office for “mental impairment.” It isn’t a stretch to assume the Davis hire didn’t go over well with Trump, who’s been known to demand loyalty from those around him and punish transgressors.

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani told Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday he has “zero” concerns about what Cohen might tell prosecutors. As long as Cohen tells the truth, “we’re home free” because the president did nothing wrong with him, Giuliani said.

Here are some of the most recent stories on Cohen’s travails:

Michael Cohen Hires Trump Critic, Ex-Clinton Lawyer Davis

Michael Cohen’s Next Move May Be a Sit-Down With Prosecutors

Cohen Defends Himself, Not Trump, Signaling He Might Cooperate

Mueller Probe

In a sign of how expansive Mueller’s probe has become, the special counsel is tapping additional Justice Department resources for help with a higher-than-expected volume of new legal battles. That’s fuel claims by Trump and his allies that it’s taking too long, going too far and costing too much.

Trump’s allies have also sought to undermine public opinion about the probe by questioning the motives of investigators and credibility of potential witnesses. Giuliani appeared on three political shows on Sunday and accused the probe of being “corrupt.” Giuliani said Mueller is not personally biased but that “he’s surrounded by biased people” including FBI agent Peter Strzok, whose anti-Trump text exchanges from 2016 fed Republican allegations of bias. The Associated Press also reported on Sunday that Trump’s lawyers sent a confidential memo to Mueller last year casting former FBI Director James Comey, a potentially key witness against Trump, as “Machiavellian.”

Strzok is scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees on Thursday.

But Mueller is a Republican and removed Strzok from his team as soon as the texts were discovered. His charter, issued by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, includes investigating whether Trump or associates colluded with Russia and “any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation.”

The special counsel’s team has indicted 20 people and three Russian companies, secured five guilty pleas -- with several of Trump’s former associates also agreeing to cooperate. No collusion between the campaign and Russia has yet been alleged, though Mueller appears to be far from finished.

Here are some of recent stories on Mueller’s investigation:

Mueller’s Powers Could Be Decided by Trump Supreme Court Choice

Mueller Said to Tap More Career Prosecutors as Trump Probe Grows

Manafort’s Trials

Manafort is seeking to delay his trial in Alexandria, Virginia, currently scheduled for July 25. In a court filing late Friday, Manafort said his incarceration ahead of the trial is preventing him from meeting with his lawyers as often as he used to and is hindering his preparation. He asked that the trial on bank fraud and tax charges be put off until after his other trial, in Washington, where he faces charges of acting as an unregistered agent of Ukraine, laundering money and obstructing justice. That trial is scheduled for Sept. 17. Mueller opposes the delay, Manafort said.

The Virginia judge had ruled that prosecutors had acted properly in charging Manafort because the alleged crimes “clearly arise out of the special counsel’s investigation into the payments defendant allegedly received from Russian-backed leaders and pro-Russian political officials.”

The cases against Manafort relate to his business dealings before he joined Trump’s campaign, but some legal experts say Mueller may be trying to pressure him to cooperate in the larger probe. Barring such a deal, it will be the first of the special counsel’s cases to go to trial.

Manafort appealed a judge’s order sending him to jail for violating his bail by allegedly attempting to tamper with witnesses. Mueller says Manafort can’t be trusted to play by the rules and needs to remain in jail. Separately, Manafort asked to be spared from a two-hour, one-way trek to Alexandria from jail for court appearances before the trial and for the trial to be moved from Alexandria to Roanoke.

Here are some of recent stories on Mueller’s investigation and a link to the Special Counsel site:

Paul Manafort’s Lawyers Want to Know Where Jurors Get Their News

Manafort Opts to Stay in Solitary Rather Than Travel to Court

Special Counsel’s Office

Flynn’s Sentence

Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, may soon have the distinction of being the first person tied to the president to be sentenced as a result of Mueller’s Russia investigation. Flynn’s scheduled to appear in federal court this week at a status conference, and the date of his sentencing is likely to be discussed.

Flynn, who was fired for having lied to the FBI and the vice president about his contacts with Russians, is a key cooperating witness. (Former Trump campaign advisers Rick Gates and George Papadopoulos also pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.) Mueller’s investigation includes examining whether Trump was trying to impede the Russia investigation in May 2017 when he fired Comey after asking him to drop the then-budding case against Flynn.

The Porn Star v. the President

The most sensational case against Trump was brought by Stephanie Clifford, an adult-film actress who performs as Stormy Daniels. She says she had a tryst with Trump in 2006 and was threatened and tricked into signing a deal shortly before the 2016 election to keep quiet.

Clifford has challenged a request by Cohen to gag her outspoken lawyer, Michael Avenatti, from discussing the suit against Trump and Cohen, who arranged the $130,000 hush payment. Cohen previously got a 90-day hold placed on the lawsuit to protect his right against self-incrimination in the New York probe.

Avenatti has said he wants to question Trump under oath. The California lawyer has kept the scandal alive with television appearances and additional lawsuits questioning Cohen’s competence and ethics.

On Friday, Avenatti found himself drawn into another sex scandal, also involving Cohen. Shera Bechard, a former Playboy model who allegedly had an affair with Elliott Broidy, a top Republican fundraiser, sued Avenatti as well as Broidy and Keith Davidson, the lawyer who represented Clifford and Bechard in negotiating their non-disclosure deals. The reasons for her suit however aren’t clear: the case was sealed as soon as it was filed.

“Peter Stris needs to stop playing games, unseal the complaint and serve it,” Avenatti said in an email, referring to Bechard’s lawyer. “Naming me in a lawsuit as a publicity stunt is completely improper. He knows he has no legal basis for this.” Davidson didn’t return a call for comment.

Stris responded on Twitter, writing to Avenatti: “You know why you are included in this complaint. You understood that your previous actions might well lead to this when you called our firm and begged us not to sue you several days ago.”

Here are some of recent stories on Clifford and Avenatti:

Avenatti Is Sued by Ex-Playboy Model Paid Off by RNC Fundraiser

Cohen Says Stormy Daniels Can’t Sue Him for Collusion in L.A.

Russian Trolls and Fake News

Less lurid (but no less compelling) is the indictment Mueller brought against 13 Russians and three entities including a Russia-based research operation -- a case that offers a glimpse of just how extensive the 2016 election meddling was.

The two sides are fighting over how much evidence prosecutors must disclose to Concord Management, a company led by Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin who is under indictment for financing the cyber activities. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich in Washington said the government has made a good case to keep some of the evidence under wraps. Among the topics the government doesn’t want to disclose are cooperating witnesses who may be helping with the broader Russia investigation.

On June 29, the judge gave prosecutors some, but not all, of what they were seeking. Stating that she’s not persuaded Prigozhin should be categorically barred from seeing evidence, Friedrich issued an order barring him and any other foreign national from seeing, sharing or discussing sensitive material without her approval. She also forbade Concord Management’s lawyers from taking that information out of the U.S. or leaving it unattended.

Russians spent a couple of years collecting intelligence on U.S. elections, then got directly engaged in the 2016 race -- reaching out to unwitting Trump supporters to promote the candidate, according to Mueller. Meanwhile, programmers at the Saint Petersburg-based Internet Research Agency, which is allegedly bankrolled by Prigozhin, are accused of concocting social media accounts that seemingly represented groups aligned with actual movements, such as Black Lives Matter, to sow further disinformation to voters. The next hearing is set for Aug. 3.

Separately, the Democratic National Committee sued Russia, the campaign, WikiLeaks and Trump’s associates claiming widespread election interference. Its case in Manhattan could force campaign staffers to answer questions under oath. A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13.

Defamation Claims and Possible Deposition

Summer Zervos, a former contestant on “The Apprentice,” claims Trump groped her in 2005. She sued the president for defamation after he labeled her, and other women who accused him of sexual misconduct, as liars.

A New York judge rejected Trump’s claim that the Constitution bars the president from being dragged into court. “No one is above the law,” the judge wrote. Trump has lost several efforts to derail the suit but he’s continuing to wage appeals. Meanwhile, trial preparations are under way, and Zervos wants to depose Trump and seeks documents relating to similar claims by other women. The deadline for depositions is Jan. 31, but there hasn’t been a decision on whether Trump must face questioning.

Another NDA Fight

Clifford isn’t the only one seeking to void a nondisclosure agreement to air a tale about Trump: A Los-Angeles-based actress who worked as a manager on Trump’s 2016 campaign is pressing to keep her case public.

The actress, Jessica Denson, asked a New York judge on June 18 to deny the campaign’s request to force the case into arbitration. Denson, whose credits include the CBS crime drama “Person of Interest,” sued to nullify the agreement, saying it’s making it more difficult to pursue a separate lawsuit in which she claims she was harassed while she worked on Trump’s campaign.

Tax Returns, Trump Foundation

Presidents have long disclosed their tax returns. Trump refused. But he may not have a choice.

Trump’s accused in several lawsuits of violating the Constitution’s foreign emoluments clause by taking payments without Congress’s approval from foreign governments at his Washington hotel, golf courses and elsewhere, as well as the domestic clause that bars payments from federal or state governments.

Lawsuits by about 200 Democrats in Congress, and by attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia, are pending. A third case, by an ethics-watchdog group and restaurant-industry competitors, is on appeal after a Manhattan federal judge tossed it out. The cases could force Trump to divest his holdings or put them in a blind trust. At a minimum, the plaintiffs will seek Trump’s tax returns.

The Maryland judge is to rule by late July whether to allow the lawsuit to go forward.

In another battle over the president’s holdings, New York state sued to dissolve Trump’s charitable foundation, claiming it persistently broke state and federal laws through improper political activity, self-dealing and failing to follow basic fiduciary obligations. In response, Trump tweeted that “sleazy New York Democrats” are attacking a charity that “gave out more money than it took in.” Barbara Underwood, the state’s attorney general, has also referred the findings to the Federal Election Commission and Internal Revenue Service.

The Case Files:

The Flynn case is U.S. v. Flynn, 17-cr-232, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).

The Cohen case is In the Matter of Search Warrants Executed on April 9, 2018, 18-mj-3161, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

The Manafort cases are U.S. v. Manafort, 17-cr-201, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia (Washington), and 18-cr-83, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Virginia (Alexandria).

The Clifford cases are Clifford v. Trump, 18-cv-2217, U.S. District Court, Central District of California (Los Angeles); Clifford v. Trump, 18-cv-3842, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan); and Clifford v. Davidson, 18-cv-5052, U.S. District Court, Central District of California (Los Angeles).The Denson case: Denson v. Trump, 18-cv-2690, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

The hacking indictment is U.S. v. Concord Management, 18-cr-00032, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia (Washington). The DNC case is Democratic National Committee v. the Russian Federation, 18-cv-3501, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

The Apprentice case is Zervos v. Trump, 150522/2017, New York Supreme Court, New York County.

The emoluments cases are Blumenthal v. Trump, 17-cv-1154, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia (Washington); District of Columbia v. Trump, 17-cv-1596, U.S. District Court, District of Maryland (Greenbelt); Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington v. Trump, 17-cv-00458, Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals (Manhattan).

The Trump Foundation case is People of the State of New York v. Trump, 451130/2018, New York Supreme Court, New York County.

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Erik Larson in New York at elarson4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Heather Smith

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.