(Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc., the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, said it was back up and running after having to throttle traffic earlier in the evening following the release of an ad during the Super Bowl.

Coinbase reported “more traffic than we’ve ever encountered,” which meant it needed to “throttle traffic for a few minutes,” Chief Product Officer Surojit Chatterjee said in a tweet.

“We’re back up and ready for you,” Coinbase tweeted separately.

Users on Downdetector had earlier reported problems about 7:20pm ET, shortly after Coinbase aired a Super Bowl advertisement with a QR code that links to a site where new users who sign up for the platform can receive $15 in Bitcoin.

