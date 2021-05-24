(Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc., the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., has tapped Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Global Co-Head of Government Affairs Faryar Shirzad as its top lobbyist.

Shirzad joined Goldman Sachs in 2006 and became a managing director the following year, handling the company’s public policy strategy for about 15 years. He previously worked for President George W. Bush as deputy national security adviser for international economic affairs.

Shirzad’s experience “will be invaluable as we navigate the evolving global regulatory environment and work with governments around the world on critical issues surrounding the cryptoeconomy,” Coinbase said in a blog post Monday.

The move comes as cryptocurrency lobbying groups are gathering steam in Washington, hoping to shake off their reputation as a tool for criminal organizations to hide illicit transactions. Industry groups say they are seeing a wave of new members join their ranks and have raised millions of dollars in donations in case it becomes necessary to fight potential regulations.

“As chief policy officer, Faryar will engage with lawmakers, regulators and other policy experts to realize crypto’s full potential to fuel a more equitable financial system along with job creation, GDP growth, and innovation,” Coinbase said in its blog post.

Shirzad starts his new role at the end of June and will report to Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal. Coinbase had two firms with nine lobbyists representing it as of last quarter.

